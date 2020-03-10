Coronavirus in the UK: How are people responding?

Image copyright Getty Images

Handwashing. Self-isolating. Stockpiling.

Life in the UK has certainly changed in recent weeks as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise. But how are the British public responding?

Mostly, with questions.

Should I be self-isolating? How will my travel plans be affected? How can I protect my and my family's health? Will schools and offices close and big events be cancelled? How will I pay the bills if I have to self-isolate? What if I run out of basics?

And the clamour for information - from the experts whose life's work has been about understanding disease - is getting louder by the day.

As such, the currency of politicians seems to be on the wane. Some viewers of London Mayoral candidate Rory Stewart on BBC Breakfast were quick to dismiss his interview as "political piffle".

"He. Is. Not. An. Expert," @Dr_Ellie spells out on Twitter.

Similarly, Brexit Party founder Nigel Farage, who appeared on Monday's BBC Newsnight, is given short shrift by @Jalalapeno on Twitter, who says there is no difference in listening to Mr Farage or his four-year-old nephew, neither of whom know anything about coronavirus.

One Mumsnet contributor likens the flow of information from the government to a rollercoaster ride. "A little pause, then an announcement... and off we go again," writes picklemewalnuts.

On Monday, the government said the UK would remain in the containment phase - not move to the next phase of bringing in measures to delay the virus' spread with "social distancing", as had been expected.

MurrayTheMonk on Mumsnet fears that by staying in the containment phase the government is adding to a general sense of complacency.

"I wish the government would just stop fannying about and do what other nations are doing, ie start cancelling big events, etc. It's the uncertainty that's unhelpful."

"I think we're still in containment simply because they haven't figured out how to do the next bit without the country collapsing," suggests Rinoachicken.

"At this rate containment is going to become a synonym for denial," FourTeaFallOut adds.

But not everyone's feeling despondent. "I am no fan of this government but BJ [Boris Johnson] has gone up in my estimation. Credit where credit is due - he is following the advice of experts!" writes @RoseEdmunds on Twitter.

For some, the worry is very real and immediate.

LH1987 writes on Mumsnet: "As a pregnant diabetic who takes trains to work every day, needless to say I am more than a little concerned." Our BBC Reality Check colleagues have tried to answer worries around public transport.

And a mother in Hertfordshire with emphysema and asthma tells the BBC she is "desperately worried" her eight-year-old daughter might become infected and is considering keeping her off school to self-isolate but fears she'll be hit with a fine for non-attendance.

Prospects for schoolchildren working towards big exams in May and June are also a cause for concern.

"Part of me wants the schools to close and keep them safe and isolated," says theflushedzebra, whose son is taking A-levels in May. "But he'll miss valuable revision lessons." More generally, she writes on Mumsnet, the whole thing is escalating so fast, it feels out of control.

Others are sharing news of how they and their families are getting on at work.

OrangeSamphire tells of how her daughter is the only one in her family "still out there in the wide world", after her husband's office closed and her son's school shut over coronavirus cases. For those working from home, our business team has compiled some tricks and tools.

Woodencoffeetable posts a picture of a sign on her work desk enforcing its self-imposed 1m rule, saying "Please leave an empty chair in between each person".

Another, ClientQueen, reports that there's no sign of any hand gel, soap or desk wipes at her workplace - and, worse still, no gel at her GP surgery because it's run out.

Alone07's husband, who's a postman, is using hand sanitiser every 30 minutes on his round. "Apart from that, there is nothing he can do," she says.

The wash your hands message has been loud and clear but the instruction to stop touching our faces has been a struggle for many of us. @daoyu84000 has certainly had it on his mind:

After a weekend that saw toilet rolls, pasta and cleaning products flying off the shelves, there is still some concern around. In Oxford, @alycialeonard found the shelves bare:

Some are determined to look on the brighter side, like @RossHunterUK who counted just 15 people on his flight to Doha, Qatar's capital, and suggested it might just be a good time to fly.