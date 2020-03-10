Image copyright Reuters

The number of coronavirus cases in the UK has now reached 373, a rise of 54 on Monday's figure.

It comes as a man in his early 80s became the sixth person to die in the UK with the virus.

Meanwhile, a number of airlines have cut thousands of flights, including to and from Italy, following the outbreak.

Earlier, England's deputy chief medical officer defended the decision to delay closing schools and introducing other stringent measures.

Dr Jenny Harries said experts are assessing new cases on an hourly basis to achieve a "balanced response".

The latest figures as of 9:00 GMT on Tuesday, include 324 cases in England, 27 in Scotland,16 in Northern Ireland and six in Wales.

Of the cases in England, there are 91 in London, with the next highest infected area being the South East, which has 51 cases.

The latest death, on Monday evening, was a man with underlying health conditions who was being looked after at Watford General Hospital, the West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust said.

He caught the virus in the UK and officials are trying to trace who he was in contact with, the country's chief medical adviser Prof Chris Whitty said.

In other developments:

The UK Foreign Office warned Britons against all but essential travel to Italy after the country was placed in lockdown

Italian tourists have been told to self-isolate on arrival in Britain as several UK airlines cancelled flights to and from Italian airports

The owner of Nottingham Forest FC, Evangelos Marinakis, has tested positive after returning from Greece

Staff at chocolate maker Cadbury are having their temperatures taken as a "precautionary measure"

Great Ormond Street children's hospital cancelled some non-essential cardiac operations for two weeks after a health worker in its cardiology department tested positive for the virus

A Sky call centre in Cardiff has been evacuated after a worker was diagnosed with the virus

Royal Bank of Scotland said it would allow customers to defer mortgage payments if needed

The NHS partnered with technology firms to help promote official health advice online

And new research showed that, on average, it took five days for people to show symptoms of the virus

Italy's extended quarantine measures require residents to stay home, seek permission for essential travel, and justify leaving the country.

Son speaks of father's death

On Sunday, a 60-year-old man from Greater Manchester became the third person to die after contracting coronavirus after recently visiting northern Italy.

The son said his father fell ill "instantly" after returning to the UK at the end of February. He turned up at a local health centre for a routine appointment and, when he said he had been to Italy, "panic broke out".

His father was taken to North Manchester General Hospital and the rest of the family were told to self-isolate - with Public Health England sending daily texts asking if they are showing symptoms.

"Since we cannot go outside we regularly called the ward where he was ill," the man's son told BBC Bengali. "And on a daily basis and we asked them how he was. They did not allow me to speak to him directly.

Image caption The son said his father - who had underlying conditions - was "healthy" by his own standards

"The first couple of days he was fairly stable but after that they were saying his blood was not oxygenated enough. Also his heartbeat was not stable either."

The son said they received a phone call from the hospital saying his father - who had underlying conditions including arthritis, heart problems, and cholesterol - had died.

"Obviously I could not believe it because two months ago this thing didn't even exist and today it took away my father.

"It took me quite a long time to process the whole thing that I'm not going to be able to see him anymore."

British Airways has cancelled all of its flights to and from Italy until 4 April, and has asked staff to take voluntary unpaid leave.

Easyjet has cancelled all of its flights to and from the country on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is likely the airline could cancel more in the coming weeks, but it is probable that a handful of flights will be kept to ensure that British nationals can travel back, BBC transport correspondent Tom Burridge said.

Ryanair will cancel all its flights to and from Italy from Saturday until 8 April, while Jet2 has cancelled its Italian routes until 26 April.

BA said customers due to fly to or from Italy before 4 April can rebook to a later date until the end of May, move their destination to Geneva or Zurich, or receive a full refund.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A Holiday Inn hotel near Heathrow Airport has been reserved by the government for people arriving from abroad to self-isolate

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Great Ormond Street children's hospital in London said a health worker in its cardiology department had tested positive

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "The advice is that anyone who arrives from Italy subsequent to the Italian government decision should now self-isolate for 14 days."

Downing Street said Italians arriving in the UK were being given the same advice as Britons to self-isolate and that the government had facilities available to accommodate them.

Meanwhile airline Norwegian, which operates from several UK airports, said it was cutting 3,000 flights and reducing staff numbers after a fall in demand it attributed to coronavirus.

Earlier, Dr Harries said the vast majority of those diagnosed with coronavirus in Britain are "pretty well" but that they may "feel a bit rough for a few days".

She told BBC Breakfast new government measures could follow, as UK cases begin to rise rapidly over the next two weeks.

She added that people with flu-like symptoms will be advised to self-isolate within 10 to 14 days and, at the same time, significant increases in the number of cases are likely to begin.

Dr Harries said cancelling big outdoor events like football matches would not necessarily be a decision supported by science.

"The virus will not survive very long outside," she said. "Many outdoor events, particularly, are relatively safe."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Steps the NHS says you should take to protect yourself from Covid-19

Meanwhile, the NHS has unveiled a range of measures as part of its response to try to stop fake news being spread about coronavirus on the internet.

Searches for "coronavirus" on Google, Facebook and YouTube will now promote information from the National Health Service or the World Health Organization.

The UK is currently in the first phase - "containment" - of the government's four-part plan.

Asked about statutory sick pay for workers who are not currently eligible, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs that "whatever the status of people" who are employed, the government will "ensure that they will get the support so they're not penalised for doing the right thing".

On Monday, health officials said people who showed "even minor" signs of respiratory tract infections or a fever would - within the next 14 days - be told to self-isolate for a week in an effort to tackle the outbreak.

The UK government has also announced it is to extend shop delivery hours to ensure that supermarkets have basic items, amid stockpiling concerns.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Coronavirus: "We didn't see daylight for days" on ship

Meanwhile, US authorities are expected to fly home Britons who were on board the virus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship later, according to the Foreign Office.

There were 142 British people on the ship, which spent five days stranded off the coast of California.

Elsewhere, crowds exceeding 60,000 are expected on all four days of horse racing's Cheltenham Festival, which starts on Tuesday afternoon.

What are your experiences relating to the coronavirus outbreak? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: