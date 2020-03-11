Image copyright PA Media

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK has now reached 456, the biggest rise in a single day.

The Department of Health confirmed there had been 83 more cases since Tuesday. Six patients with coronavirus have died in hospitals in the UK.

It comes as NHS England plans to expand the number of people it can test in a day to 10,000, up from 1,500.

Confirmation of positive test results will also be sped up with most people receiving them within 24 hours.

The latest person to die with the virus in the UK was a man in his early 80s who had underlying health conditions.

Meanwhile, a 53-year-old British woman has become the first person with Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, to die in Indonesia, according to local media reports.

It is not clear whether the woman - who was reportedly critically ill with multiple health conditions - died due to the virus.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Health, so far 27,476 people have been tested in the UK.

The figures show 387 of the confirmed cases are in England, 36 are in Scotland, 18 are in Northern Ireland and 15 are in Wales.

Of the cases in England, London has the highest number, with 104. South-east England is the next highest infected area, with 60 cases, followed by south-west England with 44 cases.

Earlier, Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivered the Budget and pledged the NHS would get "whatever resources it needs" during the crisis.

He promised a "temporary coronavirus business interruption loan scheme" to support small and medium-sized businesses.

Mr Sunak also said the government would rebate firms with up to 250 people for the cost of statutory sick pay, and people who were self-employed and fell sick would be eligible for benefits from day one.