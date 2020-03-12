Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Schools will not close in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's schools and colleges will not close at this stage, the first and deputy first ministers have said.

Earlier the Republic of Ireland's government said it would shut educational institutions and ban mass gatherings.

But on Thursday evening following a high-level emergency summit First Minister Arlene Foster said NI would follow scientific advice.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced new steps.

Another two cases of the virus were confirmed in Northern Ireland on Thursday, bringing the total to 20.

Both the new cases are adults. One involved recent travel from Italy and the other can be traced to a previously reported case in the UK.

The meeting involved executive ministers including Mrs Foster, deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, the head of the NI Civil Service David Sterling and representatives of the emergency services.

Image copyright PA Images Image caption The meeting was held at Castle Buildings

Before the meeting the first and deputy first ministers dialled into a Cobra meeting with the prime minister and top UK health officials.

Ms O'Neill said: "We have a situation here in the north where we are not at the stage yet where that [closing schools] is a decision we want to take now."

She added: "We are guided by the science and the medical evidence that we have suggests that this is not the right decision at this time."

Ms O'Neill said members of the Northern Ireland Executive and the Irish government would hold a North South Ministerial Council meeting on Saturday.

Education Minister Peter Weir, who also attended the summit, said closing schools could be "counter-productive" for public health.

Mrs Foster said the issues would be reviewed next week.

Speaking in Downing Street, Mr Johnson said it was "the worst public health crisis for a generation".

Like Mr Weir, he said closing schools could do more harm than good.

He added that the government was considering calling for the suspension of major public events such as sporting fixtures - but this would be a measure primarily to protect public services.

He said even if the peak of the disease is delayed by a "few weeks" the NHS would be in a stronger position to handle it.