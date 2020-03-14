Image copyright Reuters

Jet2 planes heading to Spain have been turned around in mid-air as the airline cancelled all flights to the mainland, Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands because of coronavirus.

Confirmed cases in Spain have risen by 1,500 in 24 hours and thousands of people have been placed in lockdown.

The country's death toll has reached 120 and it is set to enter a two-week state of emergency.

Jet2 said the health and safety of its customers was its number-one priority.

It comes as a newborn baby and its mother tested positive for the coronavirus in England.

According to the Sun newspaper, medics are trying to confirm whether the baby, who was tested at North Middlesex Hospital, was infected during birth or before.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently meeting officials at Downing Street to discuss the pandemic.

A further 22 new cases have been confirmed in Wales, bringing the confirmed total in the UK to 820. A total of 11 people have died.

But the government said on Friday it estimated the true number of cases to be around 5,000 to 10,000.

Jet2 is based at nine UK airports and flies to destinations including Alicante, Malaga and Lanzarote.

The airline said the decision to cancel flights, which would take immediate effect, was in response to Spain's decision to shut bars, restaurants, shops and activities.

It said it was liaising with customers who were already in Spain.

"We know these local measures will have a significant impact on our customers' holidays, which is why we have taken this decision," the spokesperson added.

"This is a fast-moving and complex situation and we are reviewing our programme as a matter of urgency, so that we can fly customers back to the UK."

Flight tracking information shows five Jet2 planes travelling to Spain have turned around and returned to the UK.

Dale Dixon, 26, was due to fly from Alicante to East Midlands Airport at 11:45 GMT but he does not know when his flight will depart.

Mr Dixon, who comes from Pontefract and is travelling with four others, said there was a feeling of "deflation" at the airport and that there was no hot food available.

Mr Dixon told the BBC: "It is overcrowded here. There are children just lying around bored and bags scattered all over the place. People are definitely panicking."

On Friday, British Airways warned it would need to ground flights 'like never before' and lay off staff in response to the coronavirus. And Ryanair told staff they might be forced to take leave from Monday.

Christine and Les Jones from Rochester were expecting to fly out on a Jet2 plane to Tenerife at 2:20 GMT.

'Looking at suitcases'

Christine said: "We haven't heard a thing from Jet2. But my found out from family members browsing Facebook that all the flights were cancelled to the Balearic Islands, Spain and the Canary Islands.

"The last message we received last night from the company said they were looking forward to seeing us. We are fully ready and packed and are surrounded by our suitcases but we aren't going anywhere now. I wouldn't have minded if they had sent a text in the morning but nothing. I'm just sat here looking at suitcases."

Jet2's announcement comes as government sources said mass gatherings might soon be banned in the UK to ease pressure on emergency services.

Scores of major sporting and cultural events have already been cancelled across the country in response to the pandemic.

Banning mass gatherings is not about curbing spread

When the government announced its move to the "delay" phase of its response to the virus, officials made it clear banning mass gatherings was on the table.

But it's not about curbing spread of the virus. An infected person is most likely to pass it on to those they are in close contact with - as a rough rule of thumb that's people within 2m (6.56ft) of them for 15 minutes or more.

So whether you are at a mass gathering, next to someone in a pub or travelling on a train, there is a risk of transmission. There is also plenty of evidence to suggest the risk is lower if you're outdoors. If you ban mass gatherings people just congregate in other places, such as the pub.

Instead, the logic of the move is to relieve pressure on the emergency services in attendance. It was always envisaged that this would be done when we started seeing significant rises in the number of cases - that is thought to be at least a few weeks away.

If the government acts sooner than that - next week as seems to be suggested - it marks a change in approach already. Officials may feel they have been bounced into it sooner than planned by the decision of the Premier League and others to cancel events - or the fact other nations have taken the steps.

But if they are still working on a longer time frame, nothing much has changed since Thursday.

Prominent events still set to go ahead include the Grand National in April, the 75th anniversary VE Day commemorations and Chelsea Flower Show in May, and Glastonbury Festival in June.

It is thought a ban could start to take effect as early as next weekend, although exact timescales are not clear.

