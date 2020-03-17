Coronavirus information: Three posters
Help your school, office or community get to grips with the latest coronavirus advice by downloading these A3 posters and sticking them around.
What should I do?
Public health experts say the best way to try to stay is well to start by washing your hands.
Download your What should I do? poster (3.6MB)
What if I'm feeling unwell?
If you do feel unwell, don't go to your GP - follow these steps.
Download your Feeling unwell poster (6.6MB)
Quick reminder
Here's a reminder of the three key steps.