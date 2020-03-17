Coronavirus information: Three posters

Help your school, office or community get to grips with the latest coronavirus advice by downloading these A3 posters and sticking them around.

What should I do?

Public health experts say the best way to try to stay is well to start by washing your hands.

Download your What should I do? poster (3.6MB)

What if I'm feeling unwell?

If you do feel unwell, don't go to your GP - follow these steps.

Download your Feeling unwell poster (6.6MB)

Quick reminder

Here's a reminder of the three key steps.

Download your Three steps poster (1MB)