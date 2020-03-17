UK

Coronavirus information: Three posters

  • 17 March 2020
Related Topics
Coronavirus advice

Help your school, office or community get to grips with the latest coronavirus advice by downloading these A3 posters and sticking them around.

What should I do?

Public health experts say the best way to try to stay is well to start by washing your hands.

Download your What should I do? poster (3.6MB)

What if I'm feeling unwell?

If you do feel unwell, don't go to your GP - follow these steps.

Download your Feeling unwell poster (6.6MB)

Quick reminder

Here's a reminder of the three key steps.

Download your Three steps poster (1MB)

Related Topics