Image copyright AFP

All non-urgent operations in England will be postponed from 15 April to free up 30,000 beds to help tackle coronavirus, NHS England has said.

The emergency policy will be in place for at least three months.

Meanwhile, the government's chief scientific adviser said it would be a "good outcome" if 20,000 or fewer people died of the virus in the UK.

Disruption to UK firms continues and the Foreign Office advised against all but essential travel abroad.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil financial measures to ease the burden of the virus on UK businesses later.

In another day of fast-changing developments across the globe:

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said postponing routine surgery would help to expand critical care capacity to the maximum.

Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said emergency measures the NHS in Scotland would put in place included doubling the number of intensive care beds and suspending non-urgent operations.

The NHS plans come after the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advised British nationals to avoid all non-essential foreign travel.

The restrictions will be in place for 30 days initially but could be extended, the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the House of Commons.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Dominic Raab: "I have taken the decision to advise British national against international travel, globally"

It is the first time the FCO has advised against foreign travel anywhere in the world.

"UK travellers abroad now face widespread international border restrictions and lockdowns in various countries. The speed and range of those measures across other countries is unprecedented," Mr Raab said in a statement.

The Archbishops of Canterbury and York have said all Church of England services and other public worship should be suspended until further notice - although weddings and funerals can still go ahead, a spokesman said.

The number of people who have died with the virus in the UK has reached 56, after a second death was confirmed in Scotland.

Some 1,950 people have tested positive for the virus in the UK, according to the latest Department of Health figures - but the actual number of cases could be as high as 55,000.

The government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance told the health select committee that a death rate of one fatality for every 1,000 cases was a "reasonable ballpark" figure, based on scientific modelling.

More than 50,000 people have been tested for the virus in the UK, but the government is primarily testing people who are in hospital. This means many people who have mild symptoms may never be diagnosed with the virus.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Boris Johnson: "It look as though we are now approaching the fast growth part of the upward curve"

British people currently abroad do not have to immediately return to the UK - except for those in a few countries detailed in the FCO's travel advice.

But the FCO said travellers should bear in mind that flights could be cancelled at short notice as foreign countries grapple with restrictions being imposed by their own authorities.

Mr Raab said anyone who is still considering foreign travel should be "realistic about the level of disruption they are willing and able to endure".

The foreign secretary said the government would issue advice on how the flow of food and goods to the UK can be maintained.

Mr Raab said staff working on shipping routes should continue to do so as their travel was "essential".

The travel advice for British nationals has in part been brought in because of the stringent social distancing measures announced by Boris Johnson on Monday.

The key new measures the prime minister announced included:

Everyone should avoid gatherings with friends and family, as well as large gatherings and crowded places, such as pubs, clubs and theatres

People should avoid non-essential travel and work from home if they can

All "unnecessary" visits to friends and relatives in care homes should cease

People should only use the NHS "where we really need to" - and can reduce the burden on workers by getting advice on the NHS website where possible

By next weekend, those with the most serious health conditions must be "largely shielded from social contact for around 12 weeks"

If one person in any household has a persistent cough or fever, everyone living there must stay at home for 14 days

Those people should, if possible, avoid leaving the house "even to buy food or essentials" - but they may leave the house "for exercise and, in that case, at a safe distance from others"

While schools will not be closed for the moment, a union leader has described the "intolerable pressure" teachers are under as a result of the lack of clarity about pupil and staff safety.

Sir Patrick said closing schools remained an option to help curb the spread of the virus but would cause an "enormous problem" for the workforce.

He told MPs such an intervention could have "all sorts of complicated effects" such as that children off school might have to be looked after by elderly grandparents.

Businesses have also called for more details about the measures. Many small firms are unlikely to have insurance cover to compensate them for loss due to the virus, experts have warned.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to appear at the now daily Downing Street news conference later, where he will unveil more financial plans to help the economy during the pandemic.

'A war we must win'

At a cabinet meeting earlier, Mr Johnson told ministers: "We are engaged in a war against the disease which we have to win."

Downing Street said the prime minister urged the government to support businesses "through what will be hugely challenging times".

Mr Johnson has set up a daily meeting about the virus, which causes the Covid-19 disease, which he will chair.

In other developments in relation to coronavirus:

The Queen will move to Windsor Castle on Thursday - a week earlier than usual at this time of year. She is likely to stay there beyond the Easter period, Buckingham Palace said

Ofsted inspections are being halted to "remove unnecessary burdens" on schools, the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said

The Royal Albert Hall is the latest cultural venue to close its doors - following theatres, museums, and most cinemas

Workers at Amazon's UK warehouses are being told to do overtime to tackle huge demand

And the UK's mobile networks are experiencing problems as people follow government guidance to work from home

Have you been affected by travel restrictions? Are you struggling to get back to the UK from overseas? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: