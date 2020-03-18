Image copyright Princess Eugenie Image caption Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got engaged in Italy last year

The Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice is "reviewing" her wedding plans over the coronavirus pandemic, a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman has said.

She was due to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29, with the Queen hosting their reception at Buckingham Palace.

The reception has been cancelled and they will consider government advice before deciding whether to hold a smaller ceremony.

The couple wished to avoid "unnecessary risks", the spokeswoman added.

They are "particularly conscious" of government advice in relation to both "the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people".

The Queen, 93, had been due to host the private reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

It is not known whether the Queen, or her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, will attend the ceremony, which is due to take place at the Chapel Royal, St James Palace, in London.

It is not the first time doubts have been cast over plans for the couple's nuptials, with newspapers reporting concerns that travel restrictions may stop some wedding guests flying in from overseas.

That includes the family of Mr Mapelli Mozzi, 37, who hails from the Lombardy region of northern Italy.

Italy has registered the most cases outside China at more than 31,500, and announced another surge in deaths on Tuesday, from 2,150 to 2,503. The country remains in lockdown.

The couple announced their wedding date back in February ending weeks of speculation following the scandal over Beatrice's father Prince Andrew's relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The prince has retired from royal duties for the foreseeable future.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: "Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances.

"In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May.

"The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends."