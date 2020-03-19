If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Image copyright PA Media

School closures prompt questions

If every day brings new measures to tackle coronavirus, it seems every announcement raises fresh questions about their practicalities. With GSCEs and A-Levels being cancelled following the order that schools close from tomorrow, universities are demanding clarity from ministers. They say pupils should not miss out on university this year. The government says it will ensure children receive qualifications but is yet to specify how.

How much do we know? Our education reporters run through what happens next for parents and pupils, including the question of some schools staying open for children of key workers. We also hear how charities are teaming up with school kitchens to feed children who usually get free school dinners, or deliver to families in self-isolation.

Meanwhile, despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson's insistence the UK has "stockpiles" of protective equipment, such as face masks, some NHS workers say they have none. Dr Samantha Batt-Rawden, from lobby group the Doctors' Association, worries "that's increasing their likelihood of contracting the virus and then ultimately spreading it to patients".

With the virus spreading faster in London than elsewhere in the UK, 40 Tube stations will shut. And with the impact on everyday life increasing, we hear from three grandmothers who plan to move in together to self-isolate. "We'll have a supply of wine in," Dotty Robinson reassures BBC Breakfast. And we explore how the authorities might "nudge" us to wash our hands, stop touching our faces or not panic-buy.

The global picture

Remember, our live page is the place to go for all the latest developments at home and abroad.

China reached a milestone on Thursday, when it reported no new domestic cases for the first time since the outbreak began. However, it confirmed 34 new cases among people recently returned to China. And, like fellow Asian nations, it is braced for a second wave of the virus. Singapore reported 47 new cases, of which 33 were imported. Thirty were returned Singapore residents. There, "contact tracers" are being used to track down potential positive cases. We look at whether there are lessons for the rest of the world.

Closer to home, the European Central Bank has announced an emergency €750bn (£700bn) package to ease the impact of the pandemic, after Italy recorded an additional 475 virus-related deaths in one day. And in the US, President Donald Trump is reviving a Korean War-era measure empowering him to direct civilian businesses to help meet orders for products necessary for national security.

Information and advice

With schools about to shut, you might want to check out our feature on what to tell children about the virus, or read tips on home-schooling (and keeping yourself sane) during self-isolation. Meanwhile, as "Green Goddess" Diana Moran - the original keep-fit queen of the 80s - makes a comeback on BBC Breakfast, we look at how you can keep fit in the confines of home.

Remember, all our coronavirus explainers are on our dedicated index. It answers your questions about how supermarkets are tackling problems caused by people stockpiling, and has a reminder of what you can do to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Is Africa a 'tinderbox' for coronavirus?

By Andrew Harding, BBC Africa correspondent

In the narrow, muddy alleys, lined with makeshift homes, that lead down to a rubbish-strewn stream on the edge of Alexandra township, there is no real debate about whether this continent is likely to cope with coronavirus. "If the virus comes here it's going to kill everyone," said electrician Nicholas Mashabele.

"We don't have money to buy hygiene [products] to protect ourselves. We're living in high risk." As in many poorer communities around South Africa, and indeed across the continent, families in informal settlements in Alexandra, on the outskirts of Johannesburg, often live in cramped single rooms and share communal outdoor toilets with dozens of neighbours.

One thing not to miss today...

Listen up

On the first episode of the Coronavirus Newscast - brought to you by the Brexitcast team - BBC director general Tony Hall talks about the essential things the corporation can do for the public during the crisis. The podcast covers subjects from the impact of school closures to the cancellation of Eurovision.

Meanwhile, the BBC Ouch podcast examines the situation from the perspective of people with disabilities. It hears from Octavia Woodward, whose spinal muscular atrophy leaves her with only 25% lung capacity, and Emma Tracy, who has blind-person concerns about relying on touch so much to get around.

What the papers say

"School's out... exams off." The Metro's front-page headline sums up the main story for most of Thursday's papers - that UK schools are to close indefinitely from Friday, with A-levels, GCSEs and SATs cancelled. Pupils have been left "in limbo" as the prime minister indicated grades would be awarded through an alternative system, but failed to set out details, says the Times. The i points out that teachers will still look after children of "key workers" and vulnerable pupils at school, while, grandparents have been warned not to take on any childcare duties. But parents and teachers were "confused" and "left in the dark" over the details, says the Daily Mirror.

