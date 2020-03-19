Pupils 'scared and anxious' about school closures

Image copyright Family image Image caption Laila and Jack are having to adjust to life without school

"They're quite scared at the moment, if I'm honest," says Lucy of her children, Laila, 11, and Jack, 10.

"They're worried they're going to catch it, they're wondering when they'll see their friends again."

Jack is already at home - the closure of his special-needs school was announced on Wednesday evening.

He has autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and his behaviour "can be very challenging when he hasn't got a routine", says Lucy, from Harefield, in outer London.

And she is worried about him and his school friends.

"It will be a nightmare to get them back to school if they've had a long time off," she says.

Job security

Laila, who will also be home for the forseeable future when her school closes, on Friday, is disappointed not to be sitting her Year 6 national curriculum tests, often known as Sats.

"She's worked hard to get herself up from being an underachiever to being on target," Lucy says.

"It all feels like such a waste."

And Lucy is also worried about her own job security, having just started work as a receptionist in a special-needs high school.

Image copyright Caitlin Smith Image caption A-level student Caitlin Smith is hoping for a place at Durham University

A-level student Caitlin Smith, 18, from Leeds, says the uncertainty is "driving me absolutely nuts".

"Our lives revolve around education," she tells BBC News.

"I get up I go to sixth-form and then I stay at the library.

"By the time I finish, I've done a 12 hour day

"We've been working for these exams for so long and been told to be revising since December.

"Now, I don't really know what to do with myself.

"I guess I can catch up on Netflix series I've been meaning to watch."

Her predicted grades could help win her a place at the University of Durham, Caitlin says, but she fears missing out on apprenticeship schemes with law firms in the city.

"I applied for them, thinking I'd be able to get the right grades and show my full potential in the exams," she says.

"I know I've worked hard over the last two years.

"But for other people who have maybe gone through that time thinking that it'd be the exams that really count - for some, it won't be an accurate representation of their abilities.

"Some people need that adrenaline that comes to you in the exams.

"I think my results from my mock exams would have gone up a grade or so."

'Increasingly odd'

Caitlin is "trying not to be so critical" of the government, however, "because I couldn't do a better job".

She adds: "Obviously if we move these exams back a year, that's going to push everything back for the next year.

"So, realistically, we need to get our year group through."

Meanwhile, in north London, Victoria says her daughter's school had already shut down all classes apart from the exam years because of staff shortages.

And being at school had become "increasingly odd" for both her children.

"Initially they were quite excited at getting time off school," she says.

Health issues

But now the announcement has come, "they're quite anxious, not joyous", because there is so much uncertainty about how long the closures will be and when they will see their friends again.

"I'm trying to keep them calm - telling them they're fit and probably won't get it and it will pass," Victoria says.

"But they're concerned about friends with underlying health issues and have lots of questions.

"I work from home.

"I don't quite know how I'm going to manage that with entertaining and occupying them."