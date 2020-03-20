UK

Social distancing may be needed for ‘most of year’

  • 20 March 2020
Social distancing would be needed for "at least half of the year" to stop intensive care units being overwhelmed, according to official scientific advice.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) recommended alternating between more and less strict measures for most of a year.

Strict measures include school closures and social distancing for everyone.

Less restrictive measures include isolating cases and households.