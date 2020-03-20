Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Boris Johnson: "We are telling cafes, pubs, bars and restaurants to close tonight... and not to open tomorrow"

Cafes, pubs and restaurants must close from Friday night, except for take-away food, to tackle coronavirus, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

All the UK's nightclubs, theatres, cinemas, gyms and leisure centres have also been told to close "as soon as they reasonably can".

Mr Johnson said the situation will be reviewed each month.

The chancellor has said the government will pay 80% of wages for employees who are not working, up to £2,500 a month.

The announcement about closures follows similar measures taken in other countries - including in Ireland, where pubs and bars were asked to close from last Sunday.

There have been 167 deaths in England from the coronavirus outbreak, as well as six in Scotland, three in Wales and one in Northern Ireland.

Speaking at a daily Downing Street press briefing, Mr Johnson said the measures would be enforced "strictly" and that licensing arrangements will make doing so "relatively simple".

He urged people not to go out on Friday night, stressing: "For now, at least physically, we need to keep people apart."

The prime minister added: "The more effectively we follow the advice we are given, the faster this country will stage both a medical and an economic recovery in full."

Speaking at the same briefing, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the new measures to help employees out of work were "unprecedented".

He appealed to employers to stand by their workers during the coronavirus crisis, in the wake of many firms warning of collapse.

England's deputy chief medical officer, Dr Jenny Harries, told reporters at the briefing that the government was not advising people against going outside.

"We are saying, if you are going to go outside, go in a way that reduces your social contact," she said.

The new measures come after Mr Johnson said on Thursday that the UK could "turn the tide" on the coronavirus outbreak within 12 weeks.

He reiterated on Friday that the government does not want to "immobilise the Tube or our major transport networks", which he said are "too important for the delivery of crucial public services".

The decision to tell pubs, restaurants and other public places to close was welcomed by former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who has criticised the government's response to the outbreak.