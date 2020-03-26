Coronavirus: Morning update

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday morning.

1. It looks like self-employed workers will be getting some of the financial support they have been demanding from the government. But we'll only find out the details from Chancellor Rishi Sunak later.

Staff kept on by their employers have already been promised up to 80% of their salary. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wants freelancers to benefit from similar support.

2. Dyson, a British brand best known for vacuum cleaners and hair dryers, is to produce 10,000 ventilators for the treatment of coronavirus patients in NHS care.

Dyson hopes to build the ventilators from its UK base in Wilts

3. On Wednesday, 41 more people died as result of the virus in the UK. As the number of cases in the UK continues to rise, you can find out how many are in your area.

The number of new cases being confirmed each day is approaching 1,500.

4. There's grim news from Europe, where Spain's death toll has now passed that of China.

Some 3,434 people in Spain have died after contracting the virus, with the daily death toll rising higher than Italy's on Wednesday.

5. On a more upbeat note, there has been a fantastic response to the UK government's calls for volunteers to help the NHS cope. Here's Prime Minister Boris Johnson praising the reaction.

More than 500,000 people have volunteered - double the government's target.

And, here's a reminder of what you can do to help slow the spread of the virus.

