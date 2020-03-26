Locations across the UK are eerily empty following the introduction of strict new measures to try to slow the spread of coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said everybody should stay at home and only go out for specific reasons.

Here are a selection of images from locations around the UK showing scenes before and after the "lockdown".

Crowds gathered at the gates outside Buckingham Palace on 13 March 2020, while only a couple of figures pass by on 24 March.

Image copyright PA Media

Image copyright PA Media

Traffic queues on London's Tower Bridge on 16 March 2020, but only a few vehicles can be seen on 24 March, the day after the prime minister's announcement.

Image copyright PA Media

Image copyright PA Media

Visitors congregate outside the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square, London, on 28 January 2014 but on 24 March 2020 there's barely anybody to be seen.

Image copyright PA Media

Image copyright PA Media

Crowds of people flocked to Barry Island to enjoy the beautiful weather on 14 September 2019. Compare this with 25 March 2020

Image copyright PA Media

Image copyright PA Media

It was a similar scene in Bournemouth. Holidaymakers pack the beach on 28 June 2019 but on 23 March 2020 only a few people can be seen strolling along the edge of the shore.

Image copyright PA Media

Image copyright PA Media

People walk across the Millennium Bridge in London, with St Paul's Cathedral in the background, on 13 March 2020 while all is quiet a few days later on 25 March.

Image copyright PA Media

Image copyright PA Media

Ticket holders gather for the sold-out play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at London's Palace Theatre on 12 March 2020. Just a few days later theatres, along with restaurants and other non-essential businesses, were forced to close as part of the measures to try and slow the spread of coronavirus.

Image copyright PA Media

Image copyright PA Media

Waterloo station in London is one of many busy transport hubs around the country which look very different at the moment while people are asked to only travel if it is absolutely necessary. Commuters can be seen thronging the concourse on 12 March 2020 but look at the difference on 25 March.

Image copyright PA Media

Image copyright PA Media

The streets in the centre of Bath were busy with visitors and shoppers on 11 March 2020 and but on 24 March the shops were closed and the streets empty.

Image copyright PA Media

Image copyright PA Media

All pictures subject to copyright