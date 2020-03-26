Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption UK applauds health workers fighting to battle the coronavirus

People around the UK have taken part in a so-called "Clap for Carers" tribute, saluting NHS and care workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Royal Family and the prime minister joined well-wishers who flocked to their balconies and windows to applaud.

A message from the NHS on social media described the tribute as "emotional".

The Queen said the UK was "enormously thankful" to those in science, health and the emergency and public services.

In a message on Instagram, she said: "We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services."

Boris Johnson was joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street as they took part in the national salute.

And a video posted by Kensington Palace showed Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clapping to thank all those healthcare staff "working tirelessly" to help those affected by Covid-19.

The Clap for Carers campaign, which started online, was staged because "during these unprecedented times they need to know we are grateful", according to the organisers.

At the same time, landmarks including Belfast City Hall, Principality Stadium in Cardiff and the London Eye were lit up as part of the #lightitblue salute.

The national round of applause came after the unveiling of a support package from the government to give millions of self-employed people a grant worth 80% of their average monthly profits to help them cope with the financial impact of coronavirus.

The money - up to a maximum of £2,500 a month - will be paid in a single lump sum, but will not begin to arrive until the start of June at the earliest.

Wage subsidies of 80% for salaried employees were announced last week.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus deaths in the UK has jumped by more than 100 in a day for the first time.

The death toll has risen from 475 to 578, health officials said, with 11,658 confirmed cases.

