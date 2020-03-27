Coronavirus: Morning update
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday morning.
1. A salute for NHS staff
Last night, people around the UK turned out in big numbers to thank NHS workers dealing with the outbreak, applauding from doorsteps, balconies and windows.
2. Shops to get 'most vulnerable' list
Supermarkets will give priority to the 1.5 million people most at risk from the virus when it comes to booking home deliveries.
3. UK cases
On Thursday, 113 people died as result of the virus in the UK - the first time we've seen more than 100 deaths in a day. As the number of cases keeps growing, you can find out how many there are in your area.
4. US cases overtake China
The US now has more confirmed cases of coronavirus than any other country, with more than 85,500. However, its death toll remains smaller than that of Italy, Spain and China.
5. Help for self-employed
With new measures announced yesterday, here's some more detail of the help you can get if you're self employed.
Don't forget...
To look after your mental health during the lockdown. Tap here for some tips.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
