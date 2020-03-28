Image copyright PA Media Image caption Many workers are concerned guidelines are not clear enough

There are calls for employers to apply better social distancing guidelines and measures in the workplace to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says companies are "nowhere near observing" distancing rules.

He said he had been contacted by more than 300 members of the public, highlighting concerns at 150 companies.

Mr Burnham said: "I would like to see a stronger policy on workplaces now."

It follows concerns in government circles over social distancing after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock both tested positive for the Covid-19 and began self-isolating.

Both said they had mild symptoms and would keep working from home.

Former Cabinet Secretary Gus O'Donnell said politicians needed to obey their own rules after pictures from the House of Commons earlier this week showed several ministers crowded together.

"They do need to learn a lesson from this and actually obey their own rules much more strictly," he told the Today Programme.

Mr Burnham said: "It's very hard, because of the nature of that place, to keep social distances."

The experiences of Westminster are being repeated across the country, with the construction industry and supermarkets among those struggling to maintain social distancing while continuing to operate.