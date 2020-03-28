UK

Coronavirus: No time for complacency, says NHS England

  • 28 March 2020
Related Topics
Stephen Powis and Alok Sharma Image copyright Getty Images

"Now is not the time to be complacent", NHS England medical director Stephen Powis has said at the government's latest coronavirus press conference.

Prof Powis also said if the UK can keep the number of deaths below 20,000 "we will have done very well".

Joining him in the minister briefing, Business Secretary Alok Sharma announced new measures to help businesses.