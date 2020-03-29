Coronavirus: UK on 'emergency footing' to battle virus, says government
- 29 March 2020
The UK is on "emergency footing" in a way "unprecedented" in peacetime, the government has said in its latest briefing on the coronavirus crisis.
The housing secretary was giving an update on the measures in place to get protective equipment to frontline NHS staff.
Speaking from inside 10 Downing Street, Robert Jenrick said: "We haven't done anything like this since the Second World War."