The UK is aiming to carry out 100,000 coronavirus tests a day by the end of April, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, as he announced a "five-pillar strategy" for testing.

It comes as the government was criticised for not increasing the number of tests more quickly.

Currently, there are around 10,000 tests being carried out a day.

The 100,000 target includes both swab tests, which are already in use, and blood tests that are not yet launched.

The number of people with the virus who have died in the UK has risen by 569, taking the total to 2,921 as of 17:00 BST on Wednesday.

Speaking at the end of his seven days of quarantine after testing positive for the virus, Mr Hancock said: "I'm now setting the goal of 100,000 tests per day by the end of this month.

"That is the goal and I'm determined we'll get there."

The 100,000 target encompasses a variety of tests - including the swab tests currently being used to check if people already have the virus, as well as the antibody blood test which, although not developed yet, can test if somebody has had the virus.

Mr Hancock said the government was working with nine companies who have offered these blood tests - but he said "they have got to work" and the government will not allow them to be rolled out if they are not effective.

On Tuesday, there was capacity for 12,799 daily tests in England - although just over 10,650 people were tested. The government's target by mid-April had been to test 25,000 per day.

Mr Hancock also said the UK "didn't go into this crisis with a huge diagnostics industry" like other countries such as Germany.

And he defended his decision to prioritise patients for testing rather than NHS staff, saying: "I believe anybody in my shoes would have taken the same decision."

"I understand why NHS staff want tests, so they can get back to the front line, of course I do.

"But I took the decision that the first priority has to be the patients for whom the results of a test could be the difference in treatment that is the difference between life and death."

After days of mounting criticism, the five-point testing plan was an attempt to reassure the public the government is on top of the issue.

But key questions remain. There are basically two broad types of tests despite the five separate points - one to diagnose the presence of the virus and one to identify whether an individual has had it in the past (the so-called antibody test).

In the coming week or two, the diagnostic test is the priority. Staff need access to them to allow them to return to work if they fear they have or their household members have symptoms.

In the longer-term, the antibody test comes into play. The big unknown is how many people have been exposed to the virus without knowing it because they did not show symptoms.

There are suggestions as many as half of infected cases may fall into this category. That could be vital in deciding what to do once the impact of lockdown is felt in falling numbers of cases and deaths.

If there has been widespread infection it reduces the likelihood of a second wave and continued spread of the virus.

The problem is the ability to hit the goal set - 100,000 tests a day - is out of the government's hands.

A global shortage of the chemicals and kits for the diagnostic test is a serious difficulty.

What is more, there are no guarantees the antibody tests the UK government is looking to use will work.

Mr Hancock also said there had been problems with some tests being inaccurate. "In one case a test that I'm being urged to buy missed three out of four positive cases for coronavirus," he explained.

"That means that three-quarters of cases, that test would have given the false comfort of sending someone with coronavirus back on the wards. Approving tests that don't work is dangerous and I will not do it."

Mr Hancock added that pharmaceutical giants who "have no great history in diagnostics" are now working to build a British diagnostics industry.

And he also announced that the government was writing off £13.4bn of historic NHS debt, so that hospital trusts are in a "stronger position" to deal with the outbreak.

Earlier, senior health officials said they were "frustrated" by the UK's lack of progress in expanding testing, and the current figures were "nowhere near where we need to get to".

What are the tests for coronavirus?

There are two main types of coronavirus test that are useful in fighting the epidemic:

The antigen or "have I got coronavirus now?" test will tell you if someone is currently infected and risks spreading it to others. That's the one that is being used to check very ill patients in hospitals and will now be rolled out to NHS staff too.

The antibody or "have I recently had coronavirus" test is not available to the public yet but Public Health England is ordering it in the millions and will distribute it as soon as they are confident about its accuracy. That would help tell us how many people got coronavirus with no or only mild symptoms.

Both are vital to get a better handle on how to stop the spread of this deadly disease.