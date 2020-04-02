Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Clap for Carers: Watch the UK applaud its key workers

People across the UK have taken part in a second "Clap for Carers" tribute, saluting NHS staff and other key workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Delivery drivers, supermarket staff, care workers and bin collectors were among those honoured by the nation.

Households banged pots and pans, while others played the bagpipes to show their support.

The event is now expected to happen every Thursday at 20:00 BST.

Households gathered on balconies, doorsteps and gardens to pay tribute to the efforts of key workers during the crisis.

Emergency workers and NHS workers also joined in the applause.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson - who is currently self-isolating in his flat above Number 11 Downing Street after testing positive for coronavirus - joined in, standing alone in his doorway to applaud.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also joined the tribute, from his Islington constituency.

Last week's inaugural event paid tribute to NHS workers working on the frontline of the pandemic.

The initiative was devised by Annemarie Plas, from Brixton, south-west London, who was inspired by same event happening in her home country of the Netherlands, and in many other countries.

Ms Plas posted details of the event on her social media channels, and enthusiasm for taking part quickly spread across the UK.

A string of buildings including the Shard in central London and Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, were lit up blue to mark the moment.

Meanwhile bagpipers across Scotland performed tunes to pay tribute to key workers.

Finlay MacDonald, 42, of Clarkston in East Renfrewshire, took part, calling it a "really special moment".

"All our neighbours were out in their gardens with a rousing round of applause. We have heard from people in Japan, South Africa, America, Spain and Italy who are all taking part."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Finlay MacDonald plays the pipes at his home in Glasgow alongside sons Elliott, ten, and Fionn, eight to salute local heroes

Comedian Jason Manford took to Twitter to post a photograph of his 96-year-old grandmother joining in the applause.

He wrote: "She's beaten breast cancer and Hitler and is still here at the age of 96.

"She's not gonna let a virus get her now! Thank you to all the NHS workers and every key worker who is keeping this country running. You are incredible."

Posting from their Kensington Palace Twitter account, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared conversations they had with staff at two hospitals to thank them for their work during the pandemic.

The couple thanked staff at Queen's Hospital Burton and University Hospital Monklands, adding: "The whole country is proud of you."

Ear, nose and throat consultant Amged El-Hawrani worked at Queen's Hospital Burton and became one of the UK's first senior medics to die after contracting coronavirus.

An ear, nose and throat consultant at the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton, Mr El-Hawrani died at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester, on Saturday.

Actor Samuel West posted a photo of a broken spoon on Twitter after paying tribute by banging a pan.

And posting to Twitter, NHS London said a "huge thank you" to everyone who took part in the applause.