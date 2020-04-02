Coronavirus: Evening update

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you on Friday morning.

1. Target of 100,000 tests a day

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has recovered after coronavirus. His first appearance since coming out of isolation saw him deliver the daily government press conference, where he paid tribute to the NHS workers who have "given their lives as a sacrifice". He also said a target has been set of 100,000 tests a day by the end of the month. See more updates on our live page here.

2. Deaths of comedian and songwriter

Eddie Large, below right, best known as being part of comedy duo Little and Large, has died with coronavirus. He was 78. It's also been announced that US songwriter Adam Schlesinger, who was receiving treatment for Covid-19, has died at the age of 52.

3. Record job losses

There is clearly nothing more important than the loss of lives. But another huge impact is job losses - there have now been nearly 900,000 in Spain while the US has registered 6.6m new jobless benefit claims, which is a record.

4. Get ready to thank the NHS

Last Thursday, thousands of you leaned out of your windows, opened your front doors or stood out on the street to cheer for the NHS. And now, it's happening all over again. The second Clap for our Carers is taking place at 20:00 GMT.

5. Singing along with the BBC

For the first time, five BBC radio stations teamed up to broadcast the same programme - a mass singalong. Songs chosen by listeners included Prince's Raspberry Beret and Florence + The Machine's You Got the Love.

