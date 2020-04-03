Coronavirus: Evening update

These are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you on Saturday morning to keep you up to date.

1. Stay inside warning

The weather is set to be good this weekend - but warnings have been given that people can't relax social distancing rules by going out to enjoy the sunny weather. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said this was an instruction, not a request, and that otherwise more people would die. Read more from the daily government briefing here.

Image copyright Getty Images

2. The Queen to address UK

A message from the Queen to the nation is being broadcast on TV and radio at 20:00 on Sunday, Buckingham Palace has said. The Queen, staying at Windsor Castle, records an annual Christmas message but other televised addresses like this are very rare.

Image copyright Getty Images

3. Nightingale Hospital opens

It's the first emergency field hospital to open in the UK - and it's been transformed into one from an exhibition space in nine days. The NHS Nightingale Hospital, in London's ExCel Centre, will have the capacity for up to 4,000 coronavirus patients. More are planned for other cities.

Image copyright PA Media

4. Trump to recommend covering face

The White House is set to advise Americans living in coronavirus hotspots to cover their faces when they go out - either with scarves or cloth masks. President Donald Trump said he wouldn't make it mandatory for people to follow the guidance though.

Image copyright Getty Images

5. Tributes to nurses

Two nurses are among the latest NHS staff to die with coronavirus. Areema Nasreen, 36, had been treated at Walsall Manor Hospital, where she worked. Aimee O'Rourke, who worked at the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, Kent, has also died. Chief Nursing Officer for England Ruth May (pictured below) has paid tribute to the two women, both mothers-of-three.

Image copyright PA Media

Don't forget...

What does it mean if you've been furloughed? Tap here for a full explanation.

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: