Image copyright Reuters Image caption Members of the public have been urged to stay at home during this weekend's warmer weather

Exercise outside the home could be banned if people ignore the lockdown rules on staying at home and social distancing, the health secretary said.

Matt Hancock told the BBC's Andrew Marr that the government would "take action" if further measures are needed to bring the coronavirus under control.

It comes after reports of groups of people gathering in parks during sunny weather this weekend.

The latest death toll in the UK reached 4,313 on Saturday.

Mr Hancock said: "If you don't want us to have to take the step to ban exercise of all forms outside of your own home, then you've got to follow the rules."

The health secretary said the vast majority were sticking to the guidelines, adding: "Let's not have a minority spoil it for everybody."

He said the timing of restrictions being lifted would depend on how people behave, adding that "the more people stay at home the less the virus will spread".

It comes after Brighton and Hove City Council tweeted on Saturday that too many people were meeting up with friends on the seafront, making social distancing "impossible".

Sussex Police said two people had been summonsed to attend court after having a barbecue on Hove beach.

Meanwhile, Lambeth Council in south London said Brockwell Park would be closed on Sunday after more than 3,000 people spent the day there sunbathing or in large groups on Saturday.

Earlier, Mr Hancock told Sky's Sophy Ridge it was "quite unbelievable" that a minority of the public are not following the lockdown social distancing advice.

"We're absolutely clear that you should not leave your home unless it's for one of four reasons: for medical reasons, to buy food, to go to work if you can't work at home and for exercise," Mr Hancock said.

He added: "It is not a request, it is a requirement in law and people need to follow it."

The health secretary also dismissed speculation that he and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have different opinions about when to lift the strict measures.

"We're working very closely together," he said. "What matters is that we get out of this as soon as possible."

At Saturday's daily briefing, cabinet minister Michael Gove said people must respect the lockdown and that it might be that some of the government's messages had not reached some segments of the population.

"It may be that young people feel that they are less likely to be affected and less likely to be infected," he added.

In other developments: