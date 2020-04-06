If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

UK latest

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday night, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus. Downing Street said he was suffering from "persistent symptoms" and therefore would have further tests as a "precautionary step". Officials insist the PM remains in charge of the government.

The news was announced shortly after the Queen delivered a televised message to the nation, thanking people for following government rules to stay at home and praising those "coming together to help others". BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond said it was an address designed to reassure and inspire in hard times. She spoke after the number of people to die with coronavirus in the UK reached 4,934.

Scotland's chief medical officer also resigned on Sunday night after being criticised for breaking social distancing rules. Dr Catherine Calderwood had already apologised for making two trips to her second home, but initially she and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would continue in the role. However, she later quit, admitting that the "justifiable focus" on her actions risked distracting from the pandemic response.

Elsewhere, the supply of personal protective equipment continues to cause concern, with The Royal Pharmaceutical Society warning its members on the high street don't have the right gloves, masks and aprons. The National Domestic Abuse helpline is also reporting a 25% increase in calls and online requests amid fears that restrictions could heighten family tensions and cut off escape routes.

Global picture

We're bringing you all the latest developments from around the world via our live page. Among those is the news that Japan is set to declare a state of emergency as the number of confirmed infections continues to rise.

In the US, President Donald Trump has warned there will be "a lot of death" in the next week or so, but also expressed hope coronavirus cases were "levelling off" in US hotspots. The number one hotspot though, New York, continues to suffer, with 594 new deaths reported on Sunday. However, that figure - and the figure for new infections - was lower than the day before.

The US is looking to Italy and Spain for positivity where the daily death rates continue to fall. In Italy, there's hope that one tiny village, quarantined in its entirety, could help solve some of the mysteries around the coronavirus.

Elsewhere, there are fears the virus could wipe out Brazil's indigenous communities altogether. Respiratory illnesses - such as those that develop from the influenza virus - are already the main cause of death for native communities. And in India, the BBC's Soutik Biswas looks closely at the efforts to contain the disease's spread in Asia's biggest slum.

Finally, read why conservation experts believe the coronavirus pandemic, which likely originated at a market selling wild animals in China, could be a watershed moment for curbing the global wildlife trade.

Personal stories

How should you care for someone in your home who gets coronavirus? The BBC's Laura Foster can help. And what is it like to be pregnant at such a trying time? Watch and find out.

We hear the phrase "underlying health conditions" a lot right now, but what is it like to be someone in that category and fear your life would not be saved if you caught the virus? Read a personal account from disability advocate Lucy Watts, who is facing those sorts of worries.

All of our analysis and explanation on coronavirus is gathered together here for you. It includes key reminders on symptoms and on the social distancing rules currently in place.

Families in lockdown feel the psychological tension

By Sean Coughlan, BBC family and education correspondent

We may never forget the coronavirus lockdown. But are we still going to be talking to each other at the end of it? Because apart from worries about the virus, there are likely to be rising tensions in some families having to live on top of one another at home. In ordinary times, couples spend on average two-and-a-half hours together each day, says researcher into relationships Prof Jacqui Gabb of the Open University. But that was in the BC era (before coronavirus).

One thing not to miss today

When will we know the UK lockdown is working?

In BBC Ouch's The Isolation Diary podcast, this week's highlight, The Food Delivery, creates both euphoria and a bit of a household debate. And also on the theme of food, NHS doctor and nutritionist Dr Hazel Wallace joins the Fit and Fearless team to answer your questions.

Late-breaking news of the prime minister's admission to hospital appears on several front pages. The Metro says he had looked "poorly" in a video message last week. The Daily Telegraph reports that ministers are expressing concern privately that the PM is insisting he must remain in charge, while also trying to "sleep and rest a lot". Along with Boris Johnson, the Queen appears widely after what the Daily Mirror calls a "heartfelt rallying cry" which drew on her experience of the Blitz. The Sun and the Daily Mail both note that she evoked the words of Vera Lynn, telling a nation in shutdown "We will meet again" once the crisis is over. Elsewhere, there are pictures of well-populated parks alongside reports of the health secretary's warning that exercise outside the home could be banned completely if the public fail to heed social distancing rules. "No lingering" is the headline in the Financial Times.

