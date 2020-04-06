Coronavirus: Morning update

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. PM spends the night in hospital

Boris Johnson was admitted on Sunday night,10 days after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Downing Street insisted it was a "precautionary step" and the PM remained in charge of the government. For updates on that and everything else, follow our live page.

2. Queen addresses the nation

In a rare televised speech, the monarch thanked everyone "coming together to help others" and fight the disease. Read what our royal correspondent, Jonny Dymond, made of it, and find out more about the handful of times the Queen has made a similar address.

3. Scotland's chief medical officer quits

Dr Catherine Calderwood was caught breaking the social distancing rules she herself has been publically advocating, Read those rules here.

4. When will we know if the UK lockdown is working?

It's two weeks since Boris Johnson announced unprecedented limits on our everyday lives designed to slow the spread of coronavirus. The key question is whether those are working - here we look at how and when it might be answered.

5. Tiger with virus

A tiger at a New York zoo has tested positive for the coronavirus. She is believed to have been infected by a zoo keeper who was not showing symptoms. The animal is expected to make a full recovery.

