Coronavirus: Morning update

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. PM 'in good spirits'

Boris Johnson has spent a second night in intensive care, where doctors look after the sickest patients. But the latest news from Downing Street was fairly positive: The PM is "stable" and "in good spirits", but being monitored closely.

Image copyright Boris Johnson/Twitter

2. Latest on the UK lockdown

When limits were imposed on travel, business and everyday life, the government said they would be looked at after three weeks. That's next Monday, but the review will now take place at a later date. The UK "could be moving in the right direction", says UK chief scientific officer Sir Patrick Vallance, but it will be another week or so before he's sure.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sir Patrick Vallance was speaking at the daily No 10 coronavirus briefing

3. Have Brits stranded abroad got home yet?

The government has promised a huge effort to repatriate the 300,000 UK travellers thought to have been stranded abroad due to the virus. So how's it going so far? The BBC's Cherry Wilson investigates. And if you or a loved one is one of those stuck overseas, read more on the help available.

Image copyright Handout

4. Huge new hospital admits first patients

The first of the coronavirus emergency field hospitals at the ExCel centre in east London has started treating patients. See how the 4,000 bed facility was built in just nine days.

5. Keep cats indoors

Cats should be kept indoors wherever possible to reduce the risk of them carrying the virus in their fur, vets say. But they also reassured the public there hadn't been a single case of a pet dog or cat infecting a human.

Image copyright Victoria Gill Image caption While they may not be happy about it, cats should be kept indoors during lockdown

Don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

Today, our education reporter Hannah Richardson examines whether we should lower our expectations for home-schooling.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: