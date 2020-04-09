Coronavirus: Morning update as lockdown extension discussed
Here are five things to bring you up to speed with the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.
1. Lockdown to be extended?
As the initial three-week restriction on daily life nears an end, ministers are considering an extension. In Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford has already said the lockdown will continue.
2. Are minorities hardest hit?
Amid suggestions the virus is having a disproportionate impact on people from ethnic minority backgrounds, our Reality Check team examines the data.
3. Calls for international unity
Italy's prime minister says the EU must act together to help its worst-hit countries, or risk falling apart. And the World Health Organization's boss calls for "unity" in the face of criticism from US President Donald Trump.
4. Student rent charges
Some university students are being told to pay full rent for rooms they will not be using next term because of the lockdown. Student leaders say they should be released from their contracts.
5. William and Kate video call key workers' children
See how children reacted to the surprise royal call in which the couple also thanked the teachers for keeping the school open.
