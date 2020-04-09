A former BBC producer described as a central character at Westminster and master of interviewing politicians on the street has died aged 61.

Paul Lambert, affectionately known as "Gobby", was often heard on TV shouting questions at ministers.

He left the BBC in 2014 to become communications director of UKIP.

His daughter Danni said on Facebook the family were "devastated". BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg described Mr Lambert as a "fixture of politics".

Writing on Twitter, she added he was a "friend of everyone for so long - such sad, sad news".

'Master of the doorstep'

Based on Downing Street, Mr Lambert's voice was heard on countless news reports putting ministers on the spot as they went about their business.

The nickname "Gobby" was a reference to Mr Lambert's booming voice, which he used to project awkward questions towards politicians as they entered cars or walked down the street, known in broadcasting as a "doorstep".

"The point really is to fill in the pieces of the TV bulletin piece that you haven't got pictures to fill in. You know someone isn't going to say anything, you just need something to happen," Mr Lambert explained in 2013.

Others paying tribute on Twitter included political journalist Michael Crick, who said Mr Lambert was a "master of the political doorstep".

Trade Minister Conor Burns said: "I remember the first time he shouted questions at me as I walked into Parliament. Went inside with a feeling I'd properly arrived."

Former leader of UKIP Nigel Farage said Mr Lambert was a "unique man and great fun to work with".

Craig Oliver, a former editor of flagship BBC News bulletins and ex-director of communications at No 10, said: "The start of a thousand TV news reports was Gobby shouting, 'Are you going to resign?'"

Robert Peston, ITV's political editor, said Mr Lambert was a "gent of the old school" who had "the best nose for a story", while Sky presenter Sophy Ridge described him as a "legend".

BBC health editor Hugh Pym said Mr Lambert was "always went the extra mile and asked the right question", and BBC news presenter Reeta Chakrabarti said he was "such a central character in our Westminster newsroom for years... and a thoroughly nice man".

Mr Lambert - who started his working career as an electrician - left the BBC ahead of the 2015 general election to lead communications for the UK Independence Party.