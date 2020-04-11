Image copyright PIPPA FOWLES / DOWNING STREET HANDOUT Image caption The PM clapping for the NHS outside Downing Street before he was admitted to hospital

Boris Johnson is continuing to make "very good progress" in hospital, where he is being treated for coronavirus, according to Downing Street.

The prime minister, 55, was taken to hospital on Sunday - 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

He had three nights in intensive care before returning to a ward on Thursday.

No 10 said he was receiving daily updates and pregnancy scans from his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, and had been passing the time with films and sudoku.

On Friday, No 10 said Mr Johnson had been able to take short walks in between periods of rest at St Thomas' Hospital in London, where he is being treated.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The PM's partner Carrie Symonds has been self-isolating with symptoms

Ms Symonds, who is due to give birth in two months, has been self-isolating with coronavirus-like symptoms but has not been tested.

Downing Street said staff had uploaded films including British comedies Withnail & I and Love Actually to an iPad for the PM.

During the December general election, Mr Johnson scrawled campaign messaging on white placards while standing in a doorway, parodying a scene from the Richard Curtis film.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is currently in charge of running the government, with aides reportedly expecting Mr Johnson to be out of action for as long as a month.

Mr Johnson's father, Stanley Johnson, has called for his son to "take time" to get better.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday: "He must rest up. I don't think you can say this is out of the woods now.

"He has to take time. I cannot believe you can walk away from this and get straight back to Downing Street and pick up the reins without a period of readjustment."