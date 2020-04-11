Image copyright PA Media Image caption People are being told to stay at home as much as possible - despite the good weather

The UK has recorded 917 new coronavirus deaths, taking the total number of people who have died in hospital with the virus to 9,875.

The figure is slightly down from Friday, which at 980 exceeded the worst daily figures seen in Italy and Spain.

It comes as the UK spends the Easter weekend under lockdown, with the public being told to stay at home.

Meanwhile, some NHS staff say they still do not have the protective equipment they need to treat patients.

Among the latest deaths is an 11-year-old, according to NHS England.

The UK-wide figures, which are accurate as of 17:00 BST on Friday, do not include those who died in care homes or the community.

Analysis

by Robert Cuffe, BBC head of statistics

The growth in the total number of new deaths has stalled in the last four days.

In other some other countries that implemented lockdown, the numbers of reported deaths stopped growing about three weeks into lockdown.

But it is too soon to know for sure whether we have reached that point.

There have been reporting lags at weekends and it is possible that a Bank Holiday weekend will include deaths that go unreported until next week.

The government is urging people to stay at home over Easter to curb the spread of the virus, despite warm and sunny weather across parts of the UK.

Earlier Health Secretary Matt Hancock defended his warning that some NHS workers were using more PPE than needed.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had said it was "insulting to imply frontline staff are wasting PPE".

Mr Hancock told the BBC he was not "impugning anyone who works for the NHS", saying, "They do an amazing job."

"But what I am reiterating, stressing, is the importance to use the right amount of PPE," he added.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said health workers treating coronavirus patients still did not have access to enough protective equipment.