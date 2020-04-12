Here are five things to bring you up to speed with the coronavirus outbreak this Sunday morning.

1. UK hospital deaths set to pass 10,000 on Sunday

Image caption Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital in London on Monday

The total number of UK hospital deaths from coronavirus is expected to pass 10,000 on Sunday. On Saturday, another 917 coronavirus deaths were recorded - taking hospital deaths to 9,875. It is the second day in a row that the figure has been over 900.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he owes his life to the NHS staff treating him for coronavirus at London's St Thomas' hospital.

2. Ethnic minorities 'are a third' of patients

Research suggests that more than a third of patients who are critically ill in hospital with coronavirus are black, Asian or minority ethnic.

The Department of Health and Social Care has acknowledged there is "emerging evidence" to suggest Covid-19 may be having a disproportionate impact on these communities, and says it is working to reduce health inequalities.

Image copyright Awan family Image caption Nazir Awan, who died after days in intensive care, was a "legend; the backbone of his community"

3. Remembering the NHS workers who have died

Thousands of people in the UK have sadly died with coronavirus, including doctors, nurses, surgeons and other health service staff.

The government has said 19 NHS workers have died so far. Here we tell some of their stories.

4. 'Local shortages' of intensive care drugs

Image copyright Science Photo Library

We have already heard concerned medics saying they are struggling to access the personal protective equipment (PPE) they need to treat coronavirus patients.

Now, doctors say they are running low on some vital intensive care drugs and are having to find substitutes.

This could ultimately impact a patient's chances of recovery, and needs to be addressed urgently, says Dr Chaand Nagpaul, council chair of the doctors' union, the British Medical Association.

5. England's oddest events hit by the lockdown

The Easter and Spring Bank Holidays mark some of the oldest - and oddest - traditions in England's eclectic calendar. But as the coronavirus lockdown continues, many of the more unusual events - such as the Blackawton International Festival of Worm Charming - have been cancelled or postponed.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Hallaton Bottle Kicking contest is akin to a rugby scrum

Don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

And remember the warnings about trying not to touch your face. Tap here for tips on how to avoid doing it.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: