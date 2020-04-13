Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday morning.

1. UK faces fourth week of lockdown ahead of government review

The UK is facing its fourth week in lockdown, with the government set to review by Thursday whether social distancing measures can be changed. The UK's total number of hospital deaths surpassed 10,000 on Sunday. The parents of Jenny McGee, one of the nurses to be thanked by Boris Johnson after he left hospital, have been speaking about their pride at their daughter's work.

2. Armed forces to support ambulance staff

Nearly 200 armed forces personnel are being deployed to help ambulance staff during the coronavirus pandemic. The military has already been providing assistance to the NHS, having helped build London's Nightingale hospital and delivered protective and other medical equipment to front-line staff.

3. Ask-a-friend cash access scheme extended

The Post Office has extended its ask-a-friend scheme to allow people who might be self-isolating or shielding during the pandemic to authorise a trusted person to withdraw cash on their behalf from any of its branches using a single-use voucher.

4. Body-bag stocks 'in danger of running out'

Mortuary suppliers have said they have no stocks of standard body bags left for sale and are struggling to find further supplies, blaming stockpiling due to coronavirus. The NHS says it currently has adequate stocks but health workers report having to wrap bodies in sheets.

5. Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli sings at Milan's empty cathedral

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed an online concert at an empty Duomo in Milan on Easter Sunday, in a message of hope for those living under coronavirus lockdown. Bocelli, quoted by the AFP news agency, said it would be "a prayer then, for Milan and for the world, in front of an absolutely painful, tragic and unsettling event".

