Image copyright Getty Images

The government does not expect to make changes to coronavirus lockdown restrictions this week, Dominic Raab has said.

The foreign secretary said the UK's plan "is working" but that "we are still not passed the peak of this virus".

"Keep this up, we have come too far, lost too many loved ones and sacrificed too much to ease up," he said.

It came as the government said it might change its advice on using face masks.

The UK's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance told the daily Downing Street news conference an ongoing review was considering evidence on the impact of changing the guidance on whether people should wear face masks.

Asked by the BBC's David Shukman whether the government could change its advice to the British public on wearing face masks while outside, Sir Patrick said that, if evidence supported it, the guidance could change.

He added that the government had already seen "more persuasive" data suggesting masks can stop a person passing the virus to someone else, rather than preventing them from catching it.

Mr Raab - who is standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from coronavirus - said a meeting of scientific advisers would take place to review evidence relating to the current lockdown restrictions this week.

"We don't expect to make any changes to the measures currently in place at that point and we won't until we're confident, as confident as we realistically can be, that any such changes can be safely made," he said.

He told the news conference that easing restrictions too early would "risk a second wave" of infections.

And responding to claims the government lacks an exit strategy, Mr Raab said it was "crucially important that we do not take our eye off the ball or the public's focus" on social distancing measures.

The number of deaths in UK hospitals has risen to 11,329 - up by 717 since Sunday.

The Department of Health said a further 4,342 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of 09:00 BST on Monday.

Should healthy people wear face masks?

It has become a vexed issue in this pandemic and the UK government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, said the country's stance was being reviewed.

So far the UK has advised against the use of face masks by the general public.

There remains concern that wearing one gives people a false sense of security leading to them slacking off other measures such as hand washing.

But the United States changed its mind and recommends that even healthy people do wear them.

That shift was in part due to the science showing people were infectious for a day before they start showing symptoms.

The World Health Organization's special envoy on coronavirus, Dr David Nabarro, said he thought wearing face masks would become the "norm".

He said the priority was health care workers and then for people who have the disease to minimise their risk of spreading it.

But in the future he can see face masks being recommended for people who can't socially distance in their jobs, such as hairdressers, and then eventually everyone.

Prof Chris Whitty, the UK government's chief medical adviser, told the briefing that 92 care homes in the UK had detected an outbreak of coronavirus in the last day alone.

"Overall, in the last 24 hours, there are 92 care homes where an outbreak has been detected," he said. "If an outbreak is suspected public health authorities will go in to do testing to check if an outbreak has taken place."

Prof Whitty added: "One of the things we want to do is to extend the amount of testing of people in care homes as the ability to test ramps up over the next few weeks.

"Because clearly care homes are one of the areas where there are large numbers of vulnerable people and that is an area of risk and therefore we very much would like to have much more extensive testing in that setting".

It came after 13 residents of one 72-bed care home in County Durham died after displaying symptoms of coronavirus.

Image copyright AFP

In other developments:

