Coronavirus: Evening update

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday.

1. Chancellor warns of 'tough times' ahead

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, giving the daily briefing, has warned the government cannot protect the finances of every business and every household. "These are tough times and there will be more to come," he said. It comes as the number of deaths in UK hospitals reached 12,107, an increase of 778 on Monday's total.

2. 'One in five deaths' linked to virus

More than one in five deaths in England and Wales is now linked to coronavirus, the Office for National Statistics has said. New figures showed the virus was mentioned on 3,475 death certificates in the week ending 3 April.

3. Measles outbreaks fear

Some vaccination programmes have been delayed due to coronavirus - leading to fears there could be outbreaks of measles. The UK had already lost its measles-free status because of a rising number of cases.

4. Nurse 'paid price for lack of PPE'

Friends and colleagues of nurse Gareth Roberts, 65, who had coronavirus, are in mourning after he died in hospital in Merthyr Tydfil on Saturday. Now one friend has claimed he "paid the ultimate price" due to a lack of personal protective equipment.

5. £2m raised by 99-year-old

Army veteran Tom Moore set out to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together - but is now making a £2m donation to their fight against coronavirus after smashing his target. Mr Moore, who turns 100 this month, is raising the cash by doing 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden by Thursday. He now aims to do 100 more.

