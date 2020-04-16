Coronavirus: Morning update

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Ministers set to extend UK lockdown

Members of the cabinet and senior officials are to meet later to discuss the UK's efforts at stopping the spread of coronavirus. They are expected to back a three-week extension of social-distancing measures. Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced strict curbs on life in the UK on 23 March.

Image copyright AFP

2. Leak tells of care home 'confusion'

A leaked letter seen by the BBC has described the widespread problems the care sector is having with the coronavirus pandemic. According to the document care homes are concerned about funding and testing. It says the handling of personal protective equipment (PPE) for care workers has been shambolic. Ministers insist action is being taken to support the sector.

Image copyright AFP

3. Baby 'well' after pregnant nurse dies

The baby of a pregnant nurse, who died after contracting coronavirus, has been delivered successfully. Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, had worked for five years at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, where she died on Sunday.

Image copyright Other

4. Medics trial 'glimmer of hope' treatment

Scientists at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff are set to trial a new treatment for Covid-19 where the plasma of people who have recovered is given to sufferers - in the hope that their antibodies will help them fight the infection.

Image copyright Getty Images

5. Captain Tom, 99, raises £12m

When Tom Moore decided to walk 100 laps of his garden before he turned 100, he thought he might raise £1,000 for NHS charities. Now, thanks to donations from 600,000 people, he's reached £12m.

Image copyright Reuters

