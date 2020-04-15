Close family members will be able to say goodbye to dying relatives in care homes under new coronavirus guidelines, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.

Speaking at Wednesday's briefing, he said the government will introduce new procedures to "limit the risk of infection" and allow people to say goodbye "wherever possible".

Mr Hancock also launched a new supply network to help get personal protective equipment (PPE) to care home staff.

