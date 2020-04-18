Image copyright PA

A UK ticket-holder has won Friday's £58m Euromillions jackpot.

The National Lottery said the winner will take home £58,366,487.50 after matching all five main numbers and the lucky stars.

Friday's winning main numbers were 16, 28, 32, 37, and 45 - with lucky star numbers 1 and 11.

It comes after a player in South Ayrshire made a claim for a separate £57.8m Euromillions prize a month after winning it.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said that having another big British winner so soon after the last was "great news" and he urged people stuck at home during the lockdown to check their numbers online.

"Remember you have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim any prize," he added - meaning the ticket-holder has until 14 October to register their claim.

If the winner is an individual, as opposed to a syndicate, the jackpot would instantly see their wealth equal that of singer Harry Styles and Man City's Sergio Aguero, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Meanwhile, operator Camelot confirmed on Friday that a claim had finally been made for the 17 March jackpot.

It said the claim is going through a validation process before any payment is made. Once confirmed, the winner will have the option of whether to reveal their identity - and explain why they waited a whole month before claiming the prize.