Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Robert Jenrick: "I told local councils I would give them the resources to do the job"

Local councils in England will have an extra £1.6bn to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick has said.

The money is in addition to the £1.6bn already given to local authorities.

He stressed that parks and cemeteries must remain open and close family can go to their loved ones' funerals.

Speaking at Number 10, he said research was needed to better understand the disproportionate impact of the virus on people from BAME communities.

England's chief medical officer has asked Public Health England to look at what might be accounting for increased risks and increased deaths in particular ethnic communities.

Prof Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, said he was also concerned.

He said a number of NHS England staff were from the groups affected and he wanted to know what they could do to support and protect them.

Giving the government's daily briefing, Mr Jenrick also made it clear parks must remain open, as "people need parks". But he said people must observe social distancing and not congregate in groups.

Funerals can go ahead with close family present to say a "respectful goodbye" to those they love, he said, adding that he had asked councils to keep cemeteries open to allow families to grieve for their loved ones.

He pointed to the death of 13-year-old Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, from Brixton, who died after contracting Covid-19.

He said the tragedy was compounded after the family could not attend his funeral, adding: "That is not right and it shouldn't have happened."

Councils are facing increased costs from supporting vulnerable people and providing essential services.

In a letter to all councils in England, Mr Jenrick said they were the "unsung heroes" of the coronavirus response.

He wrote: "We stand shoulder to shoulder with local government and my priority is to make sure they are supported so they can continue to support their communities through this challenging time.

"Up and down the country, council workers are the unsung heroes as we tackle this virus. They are in the front line of the national effort to keep the public safe and deliver the services people need."

He said the new total of £3.2bn in funding meant an extra £300m would go to the devolved administrations - £155m for Scotland, £95m for Wales and £50m for Northern Ireland.

Before today's funding announcement, Richard Watts, the Local Government Association's resource chairman, warned Mr Jenrick of "extreme cost-cutting".

In a letter to the minister, he thanked him for his "hard work on behalf of local government" but said the cash was an "insufficient sum".