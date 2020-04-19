Coronavirus: Morning update as care home deaths remain in focus
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Sunday. We'll have another update on Monday morning.
1. Care home deaths could be far higher than official figures
New data suggests the number of UK care home residents who have died after getting Covid19 could be much higher than the official figure. The National Care Forum said if the pattern found in its audit was repeated across all residential and nursing homes, more than 4,000 elderly and disabled people have died. There is a delay in official reporting of deaths in care homes and the community - at present just 217 virus-related deaths have been registered up to 3 April.
2. Single mother and carer, 26, dies
A 26-year-old carer and single mother to a three-year-old daughter has died after contracting Covid-19, her family has said. Sonja Kaygan, from Enfield, north London, died without family or friends near her on Friday morning after spending more than two weeks in intensive care, her cousin told BBC News.
3. Virus doctor's diary: 'Fake news makes patients think we want them to die'
Dr John Wright of Bradford Royal Infirmary is writing a diary of his experience on the front line of coronavirus treatment for the BBC. His latest entries suggest conspiracy theories have been spreading in black, Asian and minority ethnic communities that hospital staff want them to die. "You will not come back alive," one message peddling the false claim says.
4. Free laptop loans and virtual lessons among virus education plans
Disadvantaged teens in England will be able to borrow laptops to help with their studies - while free online lessons are being launched for primary and secondary pupils. To help parents now running their own classrooms, the government is also promoting a series of 180 online lessons per week. Meanwhile, schools will not reopen until scientific advice changes, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said - though reports in Sunday's newspapers say this could be as early as next month.
5. 'A pick-me-up on the doorstep'
The pubs may be closed - but saying thank you to NHS workers on the coronavirus front line could be as easy as buying them some beers. A Glasgow-based social enterprise and beer producer, Brewgooder, says it wants to help people thank even those they have never met. Boxes of bottles can be sent to key workers with notes attached.
- Coronavirus cases to be tracked by ethnicity
- UK's first 'TikTok house' opens during pandemic
- Star-studded concert celebrates health workers
Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Here's some advice on how to protect your mental health during the pandemic.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.