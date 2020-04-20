Image copyright Getty Images

There is "relatively low confidence" a delayed delivery of 400,000 protective gowns will arrive on Monday, a senior NHS figure has said.

The consignment had been expected to arrive from Turkey on Sunday.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, told the BBC there was "no doubt" some hospital trusts already had shortages of the gowns, which protect those treating coronavirus patients.

A minister said he was "hopeful" the Turkish flight would leave on Monday.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the government was "working very hard" to resolve the issue but added there had been "challenges at the Turkish end".

"I don't want to start making more and more promises but I understand that flight will take off this afternoon and those [gowns] will be delivered," he told BBC Breakfast.

Mr Dowden said the government was working in "a competitive global environment" for securing personal protective equipment (PPE) and was working hard to deal with any supply issues.

Another 25 million gowns from China had been procured and the UK would be "getting those shortly as well", he added.

Mr Hopson, whose organisation represents healthcare trusts across England, said if the delayed consignment from Turkey did arrive on Monday it would "probably arrive very late on in the day".

"It just illustrates that we need to be careful about focusing on individual consignments," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"Bitter experience over the last few weeks has shown until a consignment of gowns has actually landed - that the boxes have been checked and the equipment's been tested - the NHS simply can't count on the gowns being available at the front line."

Mr Hopson gave the example of an expected consignment of 200,000 gowns from China which actually only contained 20,000 gowns when it arrived last week.

"We know that with other orders, when the boxes were opened up and it said on the outside 'gowns', when you opened it up, they were actually masks," he said.

"But I suppose the question we will need to ask when all this is over is, actually, was the pandemic stock reserve that was meant to tide us over correctly configured?"

Mr Hopson added that while the 400,000 gowns would be welcome, NHS staff were getting through approximately 150,000 gowns a day.

"What we really need to get to is from the current rather hand-to-mouth approach to where sustainable supplies consistently and reliably arrive," he said.

Public Health England changed its advice on Friday to allow the NHS to re-use gowns if stock was running low, saying "some compromise" was needed "in times of extreme shortages".

Mr Hopson said some trusts had taken to washing fluid-repellent gowns at 60C and had found, when washed a maximum three times, they remained resistant.

The number of people who have died in UK hospitals with coronavirus has passed 16,000, with a further 596 deaths announced on Sunday.

The figure does not include those who died in care homes or in the community.

BBC health correspondent Nick Triggle said while Sunday's figure was the lowest for nearly two weeks, figures often dropped at weekends because of delays in reporting and recording deaths.

