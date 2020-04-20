Image copyright Family handout Image caption Donald Suelto worked as an NHS nurse for 18 years

The family of a nurse who died after displaying coronavirus symptoms say he should have been given personal protective equipment (PPE).

Police found the body of Donald Suelto, 51, at his flat in Bethnal Green, east London, on 7 April.

Mr Suelto believed he contracted coronavirus from treating an infected patient while not wearing PPE.

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust said Mr Suelto "was not working in an area for Covid-19 patients".

"We strictly follow national guidance on the use of personal protective equipment," a spokesman said.

Mr Suelto's niece Emylene Suelto Robertson described her uncle as a "hero" who "wasn't scared even though he lost his life".

"There should have been a way to prevent his death," she said.

"This is because of PPE. It's a big concern that he was facing the patient who was recovering from coronavirus short of PPE."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Suleto believed he contracted coronavirus from treating an infected patient at Hammersmith Hospital

Mr Suelto worked in the chemotherapy department at Hammersmith Hospital in west London, which is run by Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust.

He was sent home to self-isolate three days after treating a patient on 25 March who tested positive for Covid-19, his niece said.

Mrs Robertson said she was in regular contact with her uncle, who had asthma, as he began to develop mild symptoms.

She said he stopped responding on 2 April. Five days later the police forced entry into Mr Suelto's flat and found his body.

It then took a further six days to locate her uncle's body in Poplar Coroner's Court, which is yet to rule on the cause of death.

"We are very scared" said Mrs Robertson, who is also a nurse.

"I work as a front-line nurse and I've got a brother who is on the front line in the Philippines. We are really in tears."