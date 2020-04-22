Coronavirus: Morning update

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Questions over medical kit decisions

A delayed shipment of protective equipment has finally arrived in the UK from Turkey, but more questions are being asked about why the government didn't sign up to an EU-wide effort to source crucial items early in the crisis. Communication error? Politically-motivated decision? Our political editor explains the whole row. Meanwhile, meet the ordinary people trying to plug the equipment gap.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sir Simon McDonald spoke to the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by video link

2. Vulnerable children not attending school

Only a tiny fraction of children deemed to be at risk in England are taking up the emergency school places kept open for them, according to official figures. The Children's Commissioner says social workers should be "knocking on doors". Schools have also been helping deprived families who are running out of food.

Image caption Schools are providing food parcels for children who normally get free meals

3. 'Day of reckoning' for supermarkets

Retail "heroes" - supermarket and shop workers - should get a pay rise to at least £10 an hour once this crisis is over, a union leader is arguing. Paddy Lillis says they should be rewarded for risking their health to keep people "fed and watered". Who decides what key workers earn and is it likely to increase?

4. Travel refund battles

Consumer group Which? says many of the UK's biggest airlines and travel companies are breaking the law when it comes to giving customers the refunds they are entitled to. Hear one story of a group unable to get their £17,000 chalet booking refunded, and read more on your rights.

Image copyright Getty Images

5. A survivor's story

Elizabeth says she "touched death" after falling seriously ill with Covid-19 and now feels she has been given a second chance. She told her story to the BBC's Raffi Berg, in part to thank the hospital staff who treated her.

Image caption Elizabeth faces a recovery period of up to six months

Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. And follow all the latest from around the world via our live page.

Our health correspondent Nick Triggle looks at how close we might be to the end of lockdown in the UK.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: