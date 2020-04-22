An RAF aircraft has landed in the UK with a delayed delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE) from Turkey amid a row over a shortage in the NHS.

The flight arrived at RAF Brize Norton in the early hours of Wednesday morning and is believed to contain up to about half of the promised kit.

Other RAF planes are said to be on standby to collect the rest.

The delivery was originally expected to arrive on Sunday, and had been due to include 400,000 surgical gowns.

It is not clear exactly what supplies the flight contained and no clear reason was given for the delay.

The RAF aircraft that flew the shipment, which left to pick up the delivery at around 17:00 BST on Monday, can carry about 40 tons of cargo - about half of the consignment.

On Monday, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the flight had been delayed by problems in Turkey.

However, Turkey's ambassador to the UK, Umit Yalcin, said his government only learned about the deal with a private company on Sunday and insisted it had done everything to help.

The government remains under pressure for failing to supply enough PPE.

On Monday, Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers - which represents healthcare trusts across England - said that while the 400,000 gowns from Turkey would be welcome, NHS staff were getting through approximately 150,000 gowns a day.

At the following day's Downing Street coronavirus briefing, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was "determined" to make sure that all staff had the necessary PPE.

He said work is under way to expand the supply base in the UK and abroad.

It came as a number of British companies told the BBC their offers to help had gone ignored.

Meanwhile, the government is facing fresh questions over the the time it took to join an EU scheme to bulk buy medical equipment - including potentially life-saving ventilators, protective equipment and testing kit - that could be used to tackle the coronavirus.