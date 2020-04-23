Image copyright Getty Images

All essential workers in England - and members of their household - are now eligible for coronavirus tests, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.

Individuals who are on the list of key workers and need to book a test will be able to do so on the UK government's website from Friday.

At the daily Downing Street briefing, Mr Hancock said the move was "part of getting Britain back on her feet".

He added that the whole process would be free for those being tested.