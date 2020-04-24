Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday morning. We'll have another update at 18:00 BST.

1. Millions more eligible for testing

Up to 10 million key workers and those in their households with symptoms can now book a coronavirus test online or via employers. The extension applies to all workers in England deemed essential and comes with the health secretary under pressure to meet his 100,000-tests-a-day pledge.

2. Rules tightened over use of second homes

In Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced updated regulations to clamp down on the use of second homes and discourage people from exercising outside their local area.

3. Trump suggests injecting disinfectant

Scientists have described Donald Trump's idea that research might focus on whether coronavirus might be treated by injecting bleach into the body as "ridiculous" and "dangerous".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Another apparent proposal - to irradiate patients' bodies with UV light - was dismissed by a doctor at the US president's daily briefing.

4. The challenges of a lockdown Ramadan

As Muslims around the world begin fasting from dawn to dusk, BBC health reporter Rachel Schraer speaks to an immunologist about how to protect the immune system while observing the holy month.

5. The Big Night In raises millions

It featured comedy royalty, actual royalty, and contributions from figures across sport and entertainment. And you can watch our highlights from BBC One's three-hour fundraiser, The Big Night In, which raised £27m for causes supported by Children in Need and Comic Relief.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Peter Kay's corona appropriate music video update

