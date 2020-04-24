Coronavirus: Morning update as testing expanded to millions of workers
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday morning. We'll have another update at 18:00 BST.
1. Millions more eligible for testing
Up to 10 million key workers and those in their households with symptoms can now book a coronavirus test online or via employers. The extension applies to all workers in England deemed essential and comes with the health secretary under pressure to meet his 100,000-tests-a-day pledge.
2. Rules tightened over use of second homes
In Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced updated regulations to clamp down on the use of second homes and discourage people from exercising outside their local area.
3. Trump suggests injecting disinfectant
Scientists have described Donald Trump's idea that research might focus on whether coronavirus might be treated by injecting bleach into the body as "ridiculous" and "dangerous".
4. The challenges of a lockdown Ramadan
As Muslims around the world begin fasting from dawn to dusk, BBC health reporter Rachel Schraer speaks to an immunologist about how to protect the immune system while observing the holy month.
5. The Big Night In raises millions
It featured comedy royalty, actual royalty, and contributions from figures across sport and entertainment. And you can watch our highlights from BBC One's three-hour fundraiser, The Big Night In, which raised £27m for causes supported by Children in Need and Comic Relief.
