Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday evening. We'll have another update on Saturday morning.

1. Testing website to reopen

The government's new website for key workers to book coronavirus tests will reopen later, the transport secretary has told the daily Downing Street briefing. Just hours after being launched on Friday morning, the site closed following "significant demand". Grant Shapps said the site had not crashed but that all 16,000 available slots had been booked up. A total of 19,506 patients have died with coronavirus in UK hospitals, up 684 in the past day.

2. Warning over Trump's disinfectant comments

Reckitt Benckiser, which owns Dettol, Vanish and Cillit Bang, has warned its disinfectant products should not be injected or swallowed, after the US president suggested they could be used to treat coronavirus. Donald Trump's remarks, made at a briefing on Thursday, have been widely condemned as irresponsible. It comes as the virus death toll in the US passes 50,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

3. Doctors' legal challenge over PPE

Two married doctors who say they have been exposed to coronavirus patients are challenging government guidance on personal protective equipment (PPE). Dr Nishant Joshi and Dr Meenal Viz - who is pregnant - say the advice is unclear, inconsistent, not in line with international standards, and exposes healthcare workers to a greater risk of contracting Covid-19. Public Health England said the safety of front-line staff was its priority.

4. Twin sisters die with coronavirus

Identical twins Katy and Emma Davis, 37, have died within three days of each other after testing positive for the virus. The pair, who both died at Southampton General Hospital this week, had other health conditions and had been unwell for some time, their sister Zoe has said. "They always said they had come into the world together and would go out together as well," she added.

5. Captain Tom makes chart history

Capt Tom Moore, who raised almost £30m for the NHS by walking laps of his garden, has become the oldest performer to have a UK number one single. His cover of You'll Never Walk Alone, recorded with Michael Ball, has hit the number one spot on the official UK chart, just in time for his 100th birthday next week. Proceeds from sales of the single will go to the NHS Charities Together fund.

