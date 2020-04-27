Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday evening. We'll have another update on Tuesday morning.

1. Families to get compensation for NHS staff deaths

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, giving the daily No 10 briefing, has said families of front-line NHS and social care staff who die with coronavirus will receive a £60,000 payment. Mr Hancock announced the "life assurance scheme" as he confirmed 82 NHS staff and 16 care workers have died. There will be a minute's silence across the UK at 11:00 BST on Tuesday to remember key workers who have lost their lives. It comes as the number of hospital deaths from coronavirus in the UK rose by 360 to 21,092.

2. UK at moment of maximum risk - PM

Boris Johnson has urged the public not to lose patience with the lockdown, saying the UK is at "the moment of maximum risk" in the coronavirus outbreak. The PM, who spoke outside No 10 for the first time since recovering from the virus, said he refused to "throw away" people's "effort and sacrifice" by relaxing restrictions too soon. BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg called the speech "serious", but "largely designed to hold the line".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch again: Boris Johnson's full statement outside 10 Downing Street

3. Urgent alert as rare syndrome seen in children

GPs have been told to look out for a rare but dangerous reaction in children that may be linked to coronavirus. An urgent alert issued by NHS England said there was "growing concern" that a coronavirus-related inflammatory syndrome was emerging in children in the UK. It is unclear how many have been diagnosed, although the numbers will be low. Symptoms can include a high temperature, low blood pressure, a rash and difficulty breathing. But experts stress that very few children become severely ill with coronavirus.

Image copyright Getty Images

4. Small firms to get 100% state-backed loans

Small firms are to get access to 100% taxpayer-backed loans after they raised concerns about slow access to existing coronavirus rescue schemes. Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the scheme would start next week, offering firms loans up to £50,000 within days of applying. It comes as the chairman of the retail firm Timpson warned that some High Street shops won't survive the lockdown. Meanwhile, Greggs is to become the latest food retailer to reopen some of its outlets despite the restrictions.

Image copyright PA Media

5. Girl aims for 7.1m keepy-uppies

A football-mad 10-year-old girl has urged people to help her do 7.1 million keepy-uppies, one for each UK key worker, to raise money for charities. Imogen Papworth-Heidel, whose parents work for the NHS, said she was inspired after seeing war veteran Captain Tom Moore, 99, doing laps of his garden to raise millions for the NHS. She hopes to raise £1,300 by keeping her football up in the air as many times as she can.

Image copyright Karl Heidel

Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

Here's some advice on the rules concerning self-isolation and exercise during the pandemic.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: