The first member of the public to ask a question at a coronavirus briefing wanted to know about hugging close family when lockdown is relaxed.

Lynn in Skipton said she missed her grandchildren and wanted to know whether allowing family to hug would be one of the first steps.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the question "brought home the emotional impact of lockdown".

He said he hoped it would be allowed "as soon as possible".

But Chris Whitty, the UK's chief medical adviser, warned that for some vulnerable groups close contact with family may continue to be a risk for some time.

He said those groups would include people with "significant medical conditions" who were currently "shielding" and older people.

"If she's in a group that's vulnerable, then the answer is it might well be prudent - and this will depend entirely on individual circumstances - for her not to get into a situation where she's putting herself at risk," he said.

He said he "fully accepts" the importance of getting together with family. But he added: "Nevertheless it is important that people who are vulnerable continue to be protected even after whatever the next steps are."

The question from Lynn, whose surname was not given, was read by Mr Hancock, who said he had not seen it in advance.

It said: "I'm missing my grandchildren so much. Please can you let me know if, after the five criteria are met, is being able to hug our closest family one of the first steps out of lockdown?"

Mr Hancock said: "We understand the impact of not being able to hug your closest family. It affects us all too.

"We just hope we can get back to that as soon as possible. The best way we can get there, the fastest way, is for people to follow the rules."

Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England, said: "We all know how hard this is. My own mother lives hundreds of miles away and I know she's wondering when she will be able to see me and her grandchildren again."

But he said the lockdown measures are "bearing fruit", reducing hospital admissions and deaths, which themselves have "touched so many people in terms of loved ones".

After the responses, Mr Hancock said he hoped the exercise had shown "questions from the public can be just as important and just as difficult to answer as questions from journalists who are trained to ask them".