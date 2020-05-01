Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Daily 100,000 tests target 'likely' to be hit

Figures are not yet available to show whether the government hit its target of testing 100,000 people a day for coronavirus by the end of April but cabinet minister Grant Shapps believes it is "likely to get very close to or meet" it. "The point is to have available tests," he says.

2. Global recoveries passes one million mark

We're used to endless grim statistics, with the UK death toll now at 26,771, according to the Department of Health and Social Care. But more than one million people across the world are known to have recovered from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

3. Hunger and hardship

A report by food bank charities points to an alarming rise in the number of people in need of essential supplies. "We have gone without meals so the children can eat," one woman forced to give up her zero-hours contract work tells us.

4. Doubts over council tips reopening

With many locked-down families catching up on DIY tasks, households in some areas may be able to take their extra rubbish to their local tip this weekend. But while some councils are reopening refuse sites amid a rise in fly-tipping, authorities in other areas say further safety measures are needed.

5. Finding the lockdown positives

A brain tumour means Grace, 26, is stuck in a small flat - away from her family and boyfriend - as she shields herself from the virus. It's been a shock to the system - handwashing clothes in the bath - but the furloughed retail worker tells us how she's coping.

